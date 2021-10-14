Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX): Price Up $0.27 (0.62)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SIX

Currently, SIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. SIX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SIX ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

SIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SIX’s price is up $0.27 (0.62%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SIX: Daily RSI Analysis For SIX, its RSI is now at 58.0645.

SIX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

