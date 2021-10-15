Sjw Group (SJW): Price Now Near $68.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SJW

At the moment, SJW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on SJW; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SJW ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SJW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SJW’s price is up $0.24 (0.35%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SJW has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SJW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SJW: Daily RSI Analysis SJW’s RSI now stands at 67.9687.

SJW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

