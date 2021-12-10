Sjw Group (SJW): Price Up $0.2 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.2 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SJW

Currently, SJW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SJW ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SJW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SJW’s price is up $0.2 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sjw Group’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SJW: Daily RSI Analysis For SJW, its RSI is now at 21.5054.

SJW and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

