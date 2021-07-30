Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM): Price Now Near $29.29; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SKM

At the moment, SKM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. SKM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SKM ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

SKM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SKM’s price is down $-0.89 (-2.95%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SKM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SKM: Daily RSI Analysis SKM’s RSI now stands at 49.1429.

SKM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

