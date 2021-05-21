Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM): Price Now Near $30.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SKM

Currently, SKM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SKM ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

SKM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SKM’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.03%) from the day prior. SKM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SKM’s price action over the past 90 days.