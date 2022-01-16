Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

Expedia Group stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?