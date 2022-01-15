Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.9% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

