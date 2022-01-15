Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

