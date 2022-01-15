Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

