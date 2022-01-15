Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $704.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.80 and a 200-day moving average of $645.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

