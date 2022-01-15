Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $121.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?