Skechers Usa Inc (SKX): Price Down $-0.49 (-1.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.75 (-1.56)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, SKX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.75 (-1.56%) from the hour prior. SKX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Apparel stocks, SKX ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the time of this writing, SKX’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.03%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Skechers Usa Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SKX: Daily RSI Analysis SKX’s RSI now stands at 46.2527.

SKX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

