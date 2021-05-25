Skillz Inc (SKLZ): Price Now Near $16.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SKLZ

At the time of this writing, SKLZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SKLZ ranks 269th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SKLZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SKLZ’s price is down $-0.21 (-1.28%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Skillz Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.