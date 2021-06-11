Skillz Inc (SKLZ): Price Now Near $21.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SKLZ

At the time of this writing, SKLZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-1.77%) from the hour prior. SKLZ has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SKLZ ranks 237th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SKLZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SKLZ’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.96%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SKLZ has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Skillz Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.