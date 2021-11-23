Skyline Champion Corp (SKY): Price Now Near $80.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SKY

Currently, SKY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.24%) from the hour prior. SKY has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SKY ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

SKY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SKY’s price is up $0.19 (0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SKY has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Skyline Champion Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SKY: Daily RSI Analysis SKY’s RSI now stands at 100.

SKY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

