SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21,100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,408.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,533.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,516.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

