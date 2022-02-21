SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

