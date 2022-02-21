SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 117,590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of MX opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

