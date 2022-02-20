SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

NYSE LOW opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.19. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

