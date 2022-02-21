SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,403,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 662,877 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of HEFA opened at $33.96 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

