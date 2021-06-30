Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS): Price Now Near $189.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWKS

At the time of this writing, SWKS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SWKS ranks 143rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SWKS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SWKS’s price is down $-1.6 (-0.84%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SWKS has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.