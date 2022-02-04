Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

