SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Truist raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

