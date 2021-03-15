Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG): Price Now Near $76.9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SLG

At the moment, SLG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.84 (1.1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SLG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SLG’s price is down $-0.95 (-1.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sl Green Realty Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

