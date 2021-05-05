Slack Technologies Inc (WORK): Price Up $0.19 (0.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WORK

At the time of this writing, WORK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.27%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as WORK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, WORK ranks 128th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WORK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WORK’s price is up $0.19 (0.46%) from the day prior. WORK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Slack Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For WORK News Traders

Investors and traders in WORK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Facebook Sees Paid Subscribers For Workplace Rise 40% But It Remains Far Behind Microsoft’s Teams

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) said Tuesday the number of paid subscribers for its enterprise communication software Workplace has jumped 40% to reach 7 million subscribers, compared to a year ago. What Happened: Workplace and its bigger rival, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT )-owned Teams, have seen a major uptick in user demand as the global pandemic pushed up work from home. Facebook’s Workplace had 2 million paid subscribers in October 2019 and saw the number rise to 5 million by May 2020, a jump of about 67%. Corporates use Workplace, Teams and Slack Technologies’ (NYSE: WORK ) namesake enterprise software to enable internal communication. Workplace, which counts AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN ), Starbucks … Full story available on Benzinga.com

