Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,804,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,537,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,496,000.

Slam stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 4,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Slam has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

