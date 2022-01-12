Sleep Number Corp (SNBR): Price Now Near $77.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNBR

At the moment, SNBR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.4%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SNBR has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, SNBR ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SNBR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SNBR’s price is up $0.31 (0.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Sleep Number Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SNBR: Daily RSI Analysis For SNBR, its RSI is now at 64.7059.

SNBR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error