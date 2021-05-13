SLM Corp (SLM): Price Now Near $19.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SLM

At the time of this writing, SLM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SLM has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, SLM ranks 128th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SLM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SLM’s price is up $0.64 (3.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SLM Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SLM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SLM may find value in this recent story:

Navient appoints Kelly Christiano as Consumer Lending EVP

Kelly Christiano EVP, Consumer Lending WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced the appointment of Kelly Christiano as executive vice president of consumer lending. “Kelly has earned a reputation for innovation and flawless execution at both start-ups and Fortune 500 firms,” said Jack Remondi, Navient president and CEO. “Those skills make her well-equipped to lead our Consumer Lending organization, which provides innovative and responsible products that benefit customers.” Christiano’s 30-year career spans multiple industries and disciplines – most recently leading IGI Enterprises where she consulted with a variety of organizations, including serving as chief marketing officer for Transact, a leading payments company serving colleges and universities. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of private student lending at Sallie Mae. Christiano received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. About NavientNavient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com. Contact:Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected] Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, [email protected] A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f24a5df2-a6fa-436b-9a63-1be7f0165024

