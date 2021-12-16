SM Energy Co (SM): Price Now Near $30.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SM

At the time of this writing, SM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. SM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, SM ranks 30th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SM’s price is up $0.61 (2.06%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SM has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. SM Energy Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SM: Daily RSI Analysis SM’s RSI now stands at 51.7588.

SM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

