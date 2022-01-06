SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.

SMART Global stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

