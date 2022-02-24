Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SND opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

