SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading Up 0.1%

Body

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 1,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Further Reading