SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC): Price Now Near $5.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, SDC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-2.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SDC ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

SDC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SDC’s price is up $0.13 (2.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SDC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SDC: Daily RSI Analysis For SDC, its RSI is now at 30.2326.

SDC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

