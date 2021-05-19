Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN): Price Now Near $42.51; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNN

Currently, SNN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SNN ranks 72nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

SNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SNN’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.79%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Smith & Nephew Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

