Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post sales of $15.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

