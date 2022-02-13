Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

SNN opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).