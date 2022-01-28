Smithfield Trust Co Has $183,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

