Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($23.26) and last traded at GBX 1,702 ($23.02). Approximately 387,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 743,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($22.85).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,848.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,887.74.

About Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

