Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,892,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

