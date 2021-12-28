Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Snap stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after buying an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Snap by 34.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

