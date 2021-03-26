Snap Inc (SNAP): Price Down $-0.32 (-0.62)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SNAP

At the time of this writing, SNAP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SNAP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SNAP’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.62%) from the day prior. SNAP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SNAP’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market