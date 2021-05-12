Snap-on Inc (SNA): Price Now Near $249.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNA

Currently, SNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.63 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SNA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SNA ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

SNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SNA’s price is down $-1.64 (-0.65%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SNA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Snap-on Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

