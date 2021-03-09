Snap-on Inc (SNA): Price Up $1.54 (0.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.19 (-0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SNA

At the time of this writing, SNA’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SNA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SNA’s price is up $1.54 (0.71%) from the day prior. SNA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Snap-on Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SNA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SNA may find value in this recent story:

Snap-on Acquires Dealer-FX Group, Inc.

Snap-on has acquired Dealer-FX Group, Inc., a provider of service operations software solutions for automotive OEM customers and their dealers.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market