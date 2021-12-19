Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $240,891,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $240,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total value of $21,940,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00.

Snowflake stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?