Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $380.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

NYSE SNOW opened at $345.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 35.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 33.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?