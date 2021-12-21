SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 23.2% in November

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

