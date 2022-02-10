Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,703 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $364,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

