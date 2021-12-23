Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

