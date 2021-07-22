Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG): Price Up $1.69 (0.65)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SEDG

At the moment, SEDG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SEDG has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SEDG ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SEDG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SEDG’s price is up $1.69 (0.65%) from the day prior. SEDG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on SEDG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SEDG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SEDG: Daily RSI Analysis For SEDG, its RSI is now at 100.

500 – Internal server error

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market