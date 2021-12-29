Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

